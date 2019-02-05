Cautious EU urges procedural speed on road to general elections

Latest update February 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) has urged that the road to general elections should be expedited.
According to the Delegation, it is continuing to closely follow the developments after the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.
However, the EU was cautious yesterday on calling directly for elections within the 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution, following that vote.
“The Delegation of the European Union calls on all concerned bodies and stakeholders to uphold the Constitution, respecting democratic procedures and the rule of law. Procedures should be

EU Ambassador to Guyana, Jernej Videtič (L) and President David Granger.

managed efficiently, with openness and transparency.”
According to the Delegation, it welcomes the expeditious handling of the related court cases so far, and hopes that the further legal process can be expedited, for the benefit of Guyana, its people and its development, in view of pending Foreign Direct Investments.
“The Delegation of the European Union looks forward to free and fair elections being held, as appropriate, and in line with all constitutional provisions.”
On December 21, a no-confidence motion filed by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, was carried after Government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, said yes. That vote was enough to trigger the Article in the Constitution, which calls for elections to be held in 90 days.

The Coalition Government had gone to court, asking Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George, to interpret the Constitution in relation to a ruling by the Speaker of the House that the motion was carried.
Justice George ruled last week that elections have to be held within that three-month period; that the vote was legal and that 33 is considered the majority vote in the National Assembly.
However, the administration has said it will be appealing the matter and even taking it to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

