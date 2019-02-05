Another Badminton final appearance for Narayan Ramdhani in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani continued his high performance yet again by reaching the Finals and placing 2nd at the 2018-19 ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) Inter College/University Badminton Tournament played at the Olds College in Alberta Canada.

This is the 3rd finals in a row after winning #1 in November 2019 and #2 early January 2019.

The circuit will continue and conclude with the ACAC Championships on February 17 at the Concordia University.

The Four Teams that took part are: The King’s University-EAGLES, Olds College-BRONCOS, Concordia University of Edmonton-THUNDER and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) -OOKS

SINGLES RESULTS:

Narayan Ramdhani seeded No.1 and representing The King’s Eagles defeated in the:

Quarter Finals: Jeffery Ko – Nait : 21-10, 21-17

Semi-Finals: Ronuelle Mendina – Nait: 21-15, 21-10

In the Finals: Narayan lost to Ronuelle Mendina – Nait: 21-11, 21-10

In the Men’s Doubles Narayan teamed up with his new partner Aakash Panchal where they lost in the Quarter-Finals to Braxton Wong – Concordia & Raphael Wong – Concordia: 21-18, 21-17.

Narayan & his partner then won the 5th place by defeating: Alex Boulier – Olds & Rylan Head – Olds: 21-16, 21-13 and Colton Grier – Olds & Luther Jurke – Olds: 21-15, 21-16.

The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) is the governing body for collegiate sports in Alberta, Canada. Founded in 1964, as the Western Inter-College Conference, the ACAC is represented by seventeen schools, including one in Saskatchewan that competes in ten sports.

The ACAC is a member of the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association, and provincial champions compete for national collegiate titles.

The Guyana Badminton Association is extremely happy with the consistent performance & development of this player a release informed.