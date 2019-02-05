Another Badminton final appearance for Narayan Ramdhani in Canada

Latest update February 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Narayan Ramdhani continued his high performance yet again by reaching the Finals and placing 2nd at the 2018-19 ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) Inter College/University Badminton Tournament played at the Olds College in Alberta Canada.
This is the 3rd finals in a row after winning #1 in November 2019 and #2 early January 2019.

Narayan Ramdhani with Kings Eagles Head Coach Mr. Naeem Haque.

The circuit will continue and conclude with the ACAC Championships on February 17 at the Concordia University.
The Four Teams that took part are: The King’s University-EAGLES, Olds College-BRONCOS, Concordia University of Edmonton-THUNDER and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) -OOKS
SINGLES RESULTS:
Narayan Ramdhani seeded No.1 and representing The King’s Eagles defeated in the:
Quarter Finals: Jeffery Ko – Nait : 21-10, 21-17
Semi-Finals: Ronuelle Mendina – Nait: 21-15, 21-10

In the Finals: Narayan lost to Ronuelle Mendina – Nait: 21-11, 21-10
In the Men’s Doubles Narayan teamed up with his new partner Aakash Panchal where they lost in the Quarter-Finals to Braxton Wong – Concordia & Raphael Wong – Concordia: 21-18, 21-17.
Narayan & his partner then won the 5th place by defeating: Alex Boulier – Olds & Rylan Head – Olds: 21-16, 21-13 and Colton Grier – Olds & Luther Jurke – Olds: 21-15, 21-16.
The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) is the governing body for collegiate sports in Alberta, Canada. Founded in 1964, as the Western Inter-College Conference, the ACAC is represented by seventeen schools, including one in Saskatchewan that competes in ten sports.
The ACAC is a member of the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association, and provincial champions compete for national collegiate titles.
The Guyana Badminton Association is extremely happy with the consistent performance & development of this player a release informed.

