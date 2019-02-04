Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wife faces double tragedy in three weeks…Lost husband, home destroyed by fire

Feb 04, 2019 News 0

Six persons including a one year old are now homeless following a mid-morning fire yesterday at Lot 3C Tucville Terrace.
Fire-fighters responded to a distress call and were able to prevent further destruction to the range building. However, at least one apartment was destroyed leaving only the concrete walls.
Two adjoining apartments—on the left and right sides of the one that received the most damage—were also damaged.

The destroyed apartment

Initially, public spirited persons assisted in trying to contain the blaze but this was of little help until the fire fighters arrived.
When this newspaper arrived, a visibly distraught, Tonya George sat facing the charred remains of her home. She told Kaieteur News that she was in the lower flat of the building while her children and other relatives were in the upper flat, where the fire is believed to have originated. The blaze started sometime around 11:00 hrs.
As she spoke to this newspaper, the woman said she was still coming to grips with losing her husband who died three weeks ago. With the loss of her home so soon after, George said she feels hopeless and as if she has nowhere to turn.
George who lived in the apartment with her four children, aged seven to 17 and a one year old granddaughter, could not say where they will be staying in the aftermath of the fire.
The origin of the fire was still unknown up to yesterday afternoon.
Yesterday’s fire occurred three days after a one-year-old boy perished in a fire at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past Bacchus for 1st round win

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past...

Feb 04, 2019

Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs – Cluster 2…Eagles FC get past Timehri Panthers and Milerock to earn finals place

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National...

Feb 04, 2019

Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

Cup of Water Falls Tourney –...

Feb 04, 2019

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’ says Coach Shiv

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’...

Feb 04, 2019

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC outstanding Cyclist 2018

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC...

Feb 04, 2019

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice comprehensive win

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice...

Feb 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The big shaft

    Kaieteur News is undeniably the number one newspaper in the Caribbean. Its unrivaled record of unearthing massive political... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]