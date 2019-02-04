Wife faces double tragedy in three weeks…Lost husband, home destroyed by fire

Six persons including a one year old are now homeless following a mid-morning fire yesterday at Lot 3C Tucville Terrace.

Fire-fighters responded to a distress call and were able to prevent further destruction to the range building. However, at least one apartment was destroyed leaving only the concrete walls.

Two adjoining apartments—on the left and right sides of the one that received the most damage—were also damaged.

Initially, public spirited persons assisted in trying to contain the blaze but this was of little help until the fire fighters arrived.

When this newspaper arrived, a visibly distraught, Tonya George sat facing the charred remains of her home. She told Kaieteur News that she was in the lower flat of the building while her children and other relatives were in the upper flat, where the fire is believed to have originated. The blaze started sometime around 11:00 hrs.

As she spoke to this newspaper, the woman said she was still coming to grips with losing her husband who died three weeks ago. With the loss of her home so soon after, George said she feels hopeless and as if she has nowhere to turn.

George who lived in the apartment with her four children, aged seven to 17 and a one year old granddaughter, could not say where they will be staying in the aftermath of the fire.

The origin of the fire was still unknown up to yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday’s fire occurred three days after a one-year-old boy perished in a fire at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.