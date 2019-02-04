‘Top order needs to get big scores together’ says Coach Shiv

Confident Jaguars will bounce back to win another title

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

After an unbeaten streak of 15 match Guyana Jaguars lost to Leewards at Providence before losing to T&T’s Red Force in Port-of-Spain but still remain at the top of points standings from six matches.

With four matches remaining Assistant Coach Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who has identified the areas to be worked on, is not too worried and is confident that the Jaguars will bounce back and win their fifth consecutive title this year.

The 44-year-old Chanderpaul, with 77 First-Class centuries to his name with 30 of the tons being scored at Test level, told Kaieteur Sport yesterday at the Hilton Hotel in Trinidad that one of the main reasons they lost their two matches was because their top order was not more consistent as a unit.

“The top order is batting well but they have not been getting big scores in the same innings but we need to instil the confidence in them to convert 30s and 40s into hundreds,” said Chanderpaul, only behind Brain Lara with Test runs (11,867 from 164 matches) among West Indians.

This year in Barbados, when the Jaguars made 548, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Anthony Bramble scored centuries but the last time three Guyana’s batsman scored tons in the same innings was in 1998 at Enmore when Clayton Lambert, Carl Hooper and Shiv achieved this against T&T.

“The top order batsmen have not given us enough runs in the last two but lower order batsmen showed their batting ability, while the bowling has been very good. We will work on confidence, the mental strength needed for building innings to big runs and fixing some technical issues since all the batsmen here are all talented,” said Chanderpaul, the only player to score a triple century since the Shell Shield tournament began in 1966 when he scored an unbeaten 303 against Jamaica in 1996 in Jamaica.

Chanderpaul, who made 42 in the last of his 385 First-Class games in August last year for Lancashire against Surry at the Oval in England, said that the emphasis will be clearing out negative thoughts from their minds and getting them to focus on building innings and trying to understand their batting.

The former Guyana and West Indies Captain said we need to be positive about the team since that mind set will help them to do well on the field adding the Jaguars are still ahead despite the two bad games and are on course for finishing strong.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul has the most runs by a Guyanese (393) and is only behind Devon Smith (545), Monchin Hodge (473), Kirk Edwards and Chadwick Walton (406).

Anthony Bramble is the other Guyana with over 300 runs (360) and two centuries while he has the most dismissals with 24, double that of Bajan Keeper Tevyn Walcott’s 12.

Chanderpaul Hemraj is the only other Guyanese with a hundred, while Skipper Leon Johnson (209) has managed just one fifty and owes the team runs.

Vishaul Singh (181 from 4 matches), Kemo Paul (142 from 3 matches), Clinton Pestano (199 from 6 matches) and Raymon Reifer (111 from 2 matches) are other Jaguars members with 100 runs after their last game.

Veersammy Permaul is the tournament leading wicket taker with 29 scalps, while Shepherd (21), Paul (20), Pestano (17) and Reifer (11) are the leading Jaguars’ bowlers this season.

Manager/Head Coach Rayon Griffith also expressed confidence in his charges and says they will show improvement in their next match against Jamaica scheduled from February 7-9 at Providence.