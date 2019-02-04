STRENGTHENING OUR FOREIGN POLICY

In the age of globalization, technology and a chaotic social-media world, Guyana has to take steps to protect its image and reputation by adopting a foreign policy to advance its economic and political interests overseas. During the 1960s and 1970s, Guyana had a stellar foreign policy at the United Nations (UN) and during its participation in the Non-Aligned Movement. Regionally, Guyana championed the cause for free trade in the Caribbean with the creation of CARIFTA in 1965 which subsequently became CARICOM in 1973.

Foreign policy is a strategy or policy implemented by governments to protect its national interest. It sets guidelines on how a particular country deals with other countries in various areas, including trade and economics, immigration, and law enforcement, among others. Foreign policy dictates how a country will act with respect to other countries politically, socially, economically, and militarily, and to a somewhat lesser extent, how it behaves towards non-state actors. In this context, Guyana needs a foreign policy for purposes of peaceful and economic cooperation in light of its huge oil deposits.

With globalization, the world has become smaller and more interconnected and most countries have made changes to their foreign policy that allows their ambassadors/high commissioners and other diplomats to interact strategically in the areas of trade, commerce, finance and economics with other countries. In the past, this was not allowed due to the fact that the interaction of diplomats was based on strict protocol. They were not to interfere into the internal affairs of other nations. Today, that has changed. The United States, Canada and British diplomats have intervened on several policy issues in Guyana.

Guyana’s foreign policy was soundly hatched under the leadership of the late Forbes Burnham in terms of trade, commerce and economic development. Today, the world has changed dramatically but our foreign policy has changed only slightly. It remains more inward looking and less about the changes taking place globally. It must change to adapt to the changing circumstances on the world stage.

The government must seek new trade and investment partnerships to help boost our economy and create jobs for youths and those who want to work. Guyana needs a dynamic foreign policy to strengthen its role in the border controversy with Venezuela. It does not need one that is akin to a particular ideology, but is flexible and adaptable to serving Guyana’s best interest. Neither do we need a foreign policy that would allow ExxonMobil, Aurora Gold and other conglomerates to pauperize the country. The cornerstone of our foreign policy, especially where we are at this moment in time must address the country’s needs.

We need visionary politicians to guide the nation safely through the rough waters of current international affairs. As such, our foreign policy positions need to be reviewed and the traditional role of our diplomats should be reassessed to support our best interest. Our politicians must conceptualize a grand foreign policy strategy to support the economic development of the country and to meet the challenges posed in the impending production of oil and its revenue. Unfortunately, there is no evidence of any such change.

Changes must be made to the job description of our diplomats who, apart from signing passport forms and affidavits and attending ceremonial functions in the countries where they are posted, should mingle with the political, economic and the business elites in order to help establish trade deals and encourage foreign investors in the country. Governments, past