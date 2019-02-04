SOCU seeks to forfeit suspected drug monies seized from Venezuelan

The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), an arm of the Guyana Police Force, has filed proceedings in the High Court as it seeks to forfeit close $16M, suspected to be drugs proceeds, from Angelica Margarita Lara Malave, a Venezuelan who was freed last year on a $100M cocaine charge. Last year January, Malave, a Venezuelan, was arrested for allegedly aiding Gavin Adams and Yeison Sanchez, her husband, to traffic 11.410 kilograms of cocaine.

However, the charge against her was dismissed in May of that same year after the trial Magistrate ruled that there was insufficient evidence led by the prosecution. According to reports, on January 2, 2018, law enforcement ranks raided the home of Adams at Grant Woodland, Pomeroon. Adams took ranks to a bedroom where 11.410 kilogrammes, equivalent to 25 pounds of cocaine was unearthed. The cocaine is said to have a street value of $100M.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) participated in the operation. Based upon information, the ranks went to Lot 288 Burrow Avenue, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, where Malave was contacted and later apprehended. Among the items seized from the residence were GYD$18, 780, US$ 79, 311 equivalent to GYD$ 15,862,200 and Bs.1, 810,650 equivalent to GYD$1,509.

According to an advertisement in the daily newspapers, SOCU, through its Attorney-at-Law Leslyn Noble, filed Civil Forfeiture application on November 27, 2018 pursuant to Part 17 of the Civil Procedure Rules 2016. The proceeding, in essence, seeks to forfeit the seized and detained monies belonging to Malave, whose last known address is listed as Lot 288 Burrow Avenue, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

The advertisement said that copies of the Fixed Date Application (FDA) will be delivered or sent to Malave, and that if she desires to defend the action, she must do so within 28 days after the final publication of the notice. In doing so, she must prepare an Affidavit in Defence and serve it on Noble, whose address of service and place of business is SOCU, Camp Road, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Further Malave is then required to file same with proof of service at the Registry at Georgetown, not later than four days before the hearing of the application which is fixed for February 18, at 09:00hrs before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown. Failure to file such an affidavit and or if Malave fails to appear at the hearing, judgment may be given against her, notwithstanding her absence.