Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice comprehensive win

Thompson, Wilson slam centuries, Schultz grabs 5 as Demerara secure easy win

By Zaheer Mohamed

Pacer Tremayne Smartt produce an incisive spell to lead defending champions Berbice to an eight wicket victory over the Select U19, while Demerara defeated Essequibo by 358 runs when the Guyana Cricket Board senior female inter county 50-over tournament continued yesterday.

Batting first at Bourda, the Select U19 lost Casey Charles, bowled by seamer Erva Giddings for four while Subrina Munroe trapped Shabika Gajnabi lbw for five, leaving the Select U19 in trouble.

Smartt then bowled Cherry Ann Fraser for six before removing Chirta Mohabir without scoring and opener Mandy Mangru for a top score of 17, in quick succession to further peg back the U19s. The Berbicians continued to maintain a steady line and the Select U19 never recovered as they were sent packing for 56 in 28 overs. Smartt finished with 5-9 from seven overs, while Sherica Campbelle had 2-21.

Mangru removed opener Marian Samaroo for three before Sheneta Grimmond was run out for 13 with two fours. Those were the only success for the U19s as opener Melanie Henry struck three fours to remain unbeaten on 26, while Campbelle made one not out as Berbice ended on 57-2 in 13 overs. Smartt was named player-of-the-match.

At Lusignan, Demerara made light work of Essequibo to set up an intriguing contest with Berbice in the final round.

Essequibo pacer Kumarie Persaud uprooted the stumps of opener Lashana Toussaint (01) as Demerara lost their first wicket with the score on two after they decided to bat. Keisha Fraser and Wilson added 44 for the second wicket before Fraser was bowled by Vanita Balkishun for 10.

Wilson and Thompson then united to frustrate the Essequibians as they put on 184 for the third wicket. The duo started off cautiously and blossomed well as they picked up runs on both sides of the pitch. Wilson struck 10 fours before she was bowled by Oneissia Stoby for 103. Thompson then added a further 147 for the fourth wicket with Kaysia Schultz to lead Demerara to a mammoth 380-3 in 50 overs. Thompson hammered 15 fours and in her unbeaten 164, while Schultz made 28 not out. Persaud, Balkishun, Stoby took one wicket each.

In reply, Essqeuibo lost wickets at regular intervals and were sent packing for 22 in 24.5 overs. Schultz ripped through the batting to finish with 5-2. Thompson was voted player-of-the-match.

The competition continues tomorrow with Essequibo playing the Select U19 at Everest and Demerara facing Berbice at GCC.