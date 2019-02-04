Ranks of the Police PR Department benefit from Sports Journalism training

…conducted by renowned sports analyst Mr. Edwin Seeraj

“Writing is an exploration. You start from nothing and learn as you go” – E.L. Doctorow

With over 30 years of experience in the sports arena and known for his popular television shows dubbed as “Lotto Cricket Info and Quiz” and “NCN Sports Magazine”, both aired on the National Communications Network Channel 11, Mr. Edwin Seeraj who has conducted a series of sports journalism training, did another such training for ranks of the Public Relations Department on the behest of the Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan.

The PR Department is tasked with producing articles on police activities which includes sports for the Force’s periodicals (The Copper and the E-Newsletter), and also to publish same on social media and the Police Website. Hence it must be noted that such training will improve the ‘sports section’ of those periodicals.

Mr. Seeraj, a former school teacher with over 10 years of experience in delivering his lecture, pointed out that writing articles on sports is way different from other articles; he also implored upon the ranks to be involved in all of the sporting disciplines whether by reading or participating because with the knowledge gained, they would be better equipped to write more in-depth and quality articles.

The former sports journalist also touched on some very important points such as: target audience, proper record keeping, usage of words, time management, etc.

Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan in expressing gratitude to Mr. Seeraj also explained the importance for the training since the PR Department is robustly continuing to highlight and showcase the Guyana Police Force via both the print and broadcast media.

The PRO calls on everyone to follow and share the Police Facebook Page which currently has in excess of twenty-nine thousand followers.

All information disseminated to the Press or published in the periodicals, is also posted on that social media platform.