Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ranks of the Police PR Department benefit from Sports Journalism training

Feb 04, 2019 Sports 0

…conducted by renowned sports analyst Mr. Edwin Seeraj

Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan (left) and Edwin Seeraj (seated) and participants of the programme.

“Writing is an exploration. You start from nothing and learn as you go” – E.L. Doctorow

With over 30 years of experience in the sports arena and known for his popular television shows dubbed as “Lotto Cricket Info and Quiz” and “NCN Sports Magazine”, both aired on the National Communications Network Channel 11, Mr. Edwin Seeraj who has conducted a series of sports journalism training, did another such training for ranks of the Public Relations Department on the behest of the Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan.
The PR Department is tasked with producing articles on police activities which includes sports for the Force’s periodicals (The Copper and the E-Newsletter), and also to publish same on social media and the Police Website. Hence it must be noted that such training will improve the ‘sports section’ of those periodicals.
Mr. Seeraj, a former school teacher with over 10 years of experience in delivering his lecture, pointed out that writing articles on sports is way different from other articles; he also implored upon the ranks to be involved in all of the sporting disciplines whether by reading or participating because with the knowledge gained, they would be better equipped to write more in-depth and quality articles.
The former sports journalist also touched on some very important points such as: target audience, proper record keeping, usage of words, time management, etc.
Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan in expressing gratitude to Mr. Seeraj also explained the importance for the training since the PR Department is robustly continuing to highlight and showcase the Guyana Police Force via both the print and broadcast media.
The PRO calls on everyone to follow and share the Police Facebook Page which currently has in excess of twenty-nine thousand followers.
All information disseminated to the Press or published in the periodicals, is also posted on that social media platform.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past Bacchus for 1st round win

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past...

Feb 04, 2019

Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs – Cluster 2…Eagles FC get past Timehri Panthers and Milerock to earn finals place

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National...

Feb 04, 2019

Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

Cup of Water Falls Tourney –...

Feb 04, 2019

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’ says Coach Shiv

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’...

Feb 04, 2019

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC outstanding Cyclist 2018

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC...

Feb 04, 2019

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice comprehensive win

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice...

Feb 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The big shaft

    Kaieteur News is undeniably the number one newspaper in the Caribbean. Its unrivaled record of unearthing massive political... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]