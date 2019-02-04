Nephew murders uncle over stolen cell phone

Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 26-year-old man was yesterday taken into custody yesterday after he allegedly stabbed his uncle to death during an argument over a stolen cell phone.
According to a police release, the victim, 39-year-old Olrick Da Costa, of Lot 11 Public Road Sommerset, Essequibo Coast, was stabbed once to the abdomen by his nephew.
According to information received, Da Costa and his nephew were involved in a heated argument sometime around 01:30 hrs over a stolen phone.
It was during the argument that Da Costa allegedly assaulted his nephew, who in retaliation stabbed his uncle in the abdomen with a knife.
The injured man was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Charity Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
The Police have since recovered the murder weapon as they continue their investigation.
The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.
