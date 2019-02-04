It is not just about residents complaining, but about us proffering solutions – Figuiera

Member of Parliament and APNU Chairman of Region Ten Jermaine Figuiera, has posited that the Government’s Ministerial outreach across Linden on Saturday allowed residents the opportunity to interface with the Ministers and voice their concerns.

He however pointed out, that it was not only just about (residents) complaining, “but about us proffering solutions.”

“The visit of the Ministers to the community is by extension bringing government directly to the people. This is an exercise the government has been engaged in since its inception and it has intensified even more now. The government is committed to the people of this country and intends to serve their interests and provide the good life they rightfully deserve.”

Figuiera added that the outreach provided the opportunity for residents of communities across the township to engage in serious discussions with the respective ministers, on a number of issues they deemed important.

“Lindeners did not shy away, it’s not in our nature to do so…. they maximized on this opportunity. They expressed thanks for all the developments, and also made it known that more work has to be done.”

Figuiera said the frank discussions provided suggestions to remedy some of the issues that need addressing.

He added that commitments were made by the Ministers, not only to address the concerns raised, but also to visit more often for further engagements.

Residents on the other hand, welcomed the initiative and on the whole posited that they need to see more of this, more often.

Ministers engaged in the outreach included Minister Amna Ally, Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe; Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson; Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.

Communities and areas visited included Kara Kara, Central Mackenzie, Retrieve, Mackenzie and Wismar markets, Amelia’s Ward, Blue Berry Hill, Christianburg and One Mile/Half Mile.

Residents of the Christianburg community were afforded the opportunity to meet Minister Winston Jordan who listened to their concerns and informed them of various programmes and grants available.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes and Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson met with residents in the Wismar communities of One Mile, Half Mile, Silvertown and Green Valley.

Minister of state Joseph Harmon, used the opportunity to present three street lamps to residents of Blue Berry Hill during his walkabout there.

Minister Keith Scott interacted with the residents of Amelias Ward, who higlighted issues of land allocation, the operating of an illegal sandpit and heavy duty trucks traversing the area thereby destroying the roadways.

Residents also voiced concerns about the prevailing issue of unemployment and suggested that more programmes be made available for youths.

The Minister promised to address those and other issues highlighted.