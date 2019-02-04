Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

It is not just about residents complaining, but about us proffering solutions – Figuiera

Feb 04, 2019 News 0

 

Member of Parliament and APNU Chairman of Region Ten Jermaine Figuiera, has posited that the Government’s Ministerial outreach across Linden on Saturday allowed residents the opportunity to interface with the Ministers and voice their concerns.
He however pointed out, that it was not only just about (residents) complaining, “but about us proffering solutions.”

Govt. Officials and some of the residents

“The visit of the Ministers to the community is by extension bringing government directly to the people. This is an exercise the government has been engaged in since its inception and it has intensified even more now. The government is committed to the people of this country and intends to serve their interests and provide the good life they rightfully deserve.”
Figuiera added that the outreach provided the opportunity for residents of communities across the township to engage in serious discussions with the respective ministers, on a number of issues they deemed important.
“Lindeners did not shy away, it’s not in our nature to do so…. they maximized on this opportunity. They expressed thanks for all the developments, and also made it known that more work has to be done.”
Figuiera said the frank discussions provided suggestions to remedy some of the issues that need addressing.
He added that commitments were made by the Ministers, not only to address the concerns raised, but also to visit more often for further engagements.
Residents on the other hand, welcomed the initiative and on the whole posited that they need to see more of this, more often.
Ministers engaged in the outreach included Minister Amna Ally, Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe; Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson; Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.
Communities and areas visited included Kara Kara, Central Mackenzie, Retrieve, Mackenzie and Wismar markets, Amelia’s Ward, Blue Berry Hill, Christianburg and One Mile/Half Mile.
Residents of the Christianburg community were afforded the opportunity to meet Minister Winston Jordan who listened to their concerns and informed them of various programmes and grants available.
Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes and Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson met with residents in the Wismar communities of One Mile, Half Mile, Silvertown and Green Valley.
Minister of state Joseph Harmon, used the opportunity to present three street lamps to residents of Blue Berry Hill during his walkabout there.
Minister Keith Scott interacted with the residents of Amelias Ward, who higlighted issues of land allocation, the operating of an illegal sandpit and heavy duty trucks traversing the area thereby destroying the roadways.
Residents also voiced concerns about the prevailing issue of unemployment and suggested that more programmes be made available for youths.
The Minister promised to address those and other issues highlighted.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past Bacchus for 1st round win

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past...

Feb 04, 2019

Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs – Cluster 2…Eagles FC get past Timehri Panthers and Milerock to earn finals place

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National...

Feb 04, 2019

Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

Cup of Water Falls Tourney –...

Feb 04, 2019

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’ says Coach Shiv

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’...

Feb 04, 2019

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC outstanding Cyclist 2018

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC...

Feb 04, 2019

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice comprehensive win

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice...

Feb 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The big shaft

    Kaieteur News is undeniably the number one newspaper in the Caribbean. Its unrivaled record of unearthing massive political... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]