Govt. reduces fuel prices by 10 percent

The Ministry of Finance and the Guyana Oil Company have announced a reduction in prices for motor gasoline and gasoil (LSD).

Starting from today, Super 95 Gasoline will be sold wholesale at $208.00 per litre or four percent less, and Gasoil (LSD) at $207.00 per litre or 10 percent less.

Simultaneously, retail customers will pay $218.00 per litre for Super 95 Gasolene or four percent less and $217.00per litre for Gasoil (LSD) or 10 percent less.

These significant reductions are attributed to a decline in acquisition costs.

It will be recalled that the Government had approached CARICOM for the suspension of the Common External Tariff (CET) following the closure of Petrotrin – Guyana’s main fuel supplier. CARICOM”s subsequent approval would have also led to a reduction in acquisition costs.