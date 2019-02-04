GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past Bacchus for 1st round win

Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but after the competitors waited out the weather, they put in some decent performances at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Defending champion driver, Team Ramchand’s Wreckers’ Adrian Fernandes (78 laps), narrowly defeated Sean Bacchus (77 laps) for the 1600cc and overall win after Bacchus’ machine gave in during the final three minutes of the two-hour long drive.

However, Fernandes was leading the race throughout but he was sidelined for four laps after running off the track in his Gillette Sponsored Toyota Levin motorcar, allowing the persistent Bacchus in his AE 91 to take the lead until trouble in the final moment of the race.

Dawolu Harper (77 laps) finished third in the 1600cc class and overall in his Kinshasa sponsored Starlet. It was a decent finish for him after being sidelined from the track for some time.

Shan Seejatan (unlimited class) blazed out the blocks and was leading the race for the first few laps but encountered the first of many problems early on and had to come off the tr

ack to diagnose the issues. Despite encountering frequent problems, Seejatan was able to complete 58 laps for a third place finish within his class but more importantly, he came agonisingly close to resetting the lap record which was set by Rameez Mohamed in 2018’s final endurance round, last December. Seejattan’s best time yesterday was 1minute 17.142 seconds, while the track record is 1minute 17.086 seconds.

The unlimited class was won by Romeo Singh (72 laps) but Motilall Deodass (59 laps) surprisingly finished second ahead of Seejatan. Deodass’ Motor Trend sponsored Starlet encountered problems from the start of the race so he had to race at a decelerated pace throughout the race.

Mohamed Ali (33 laps) was the best driver in the 2000cc class, while Roshan Ali (20 laps) finished second followed by Rafeek Khan in third with 19 laps.

In the 1500cc class, Narendra Mangar (73 laps) won, followed by Richard Hamid (70) in second place and Mark Wong (69) in third.

Drivers will now turn towards the drag racing championship which boosts off on Sunday February 17 and competitors from Suriname are expected. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)