Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Rupununi Eagles campaign at the Cup of Water Falls tournament in Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas, Brazil came to an end at the semi final stage when they lost a humdinger to defending champions Nacional 2-3.
Head Coach of the team, Ken Grant disclosed that the lads from the Rupununi represented well but unfortunately lost a close battle. Scoring for the Guyanese side were Stephen Mc Donald in the 19th minute and Orvil Daniels in the 30th.
In advancing to the semi finals, Rupununi Eagles soared to victory in their first match against Figueirendense 2-1 on account of goals from Stephen McDonald in the 10th minute and Ken Salvador, seven (7) minutes later.
They then drew with Real Manus 1-1, the goal coming from Stephen Mc Donald in the 18th minute. There other match against Taruma resulted in a 0-0 stalemate which opened the way for their semi final place.
Rupununi Football Association President Ryan Farias congratulated his charges and Head Coach Ken Grant for representing well, noting that the exposure and experience garnered would serve the players, association and Guyana well, going forward.
He also extended gratitude to the fans of the Rupununi who supported the team as well as sponsors, Churek Transport and Tours and Cindy’s Bus Service.
Feb 04, 2019Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but...
Feb 04, 2019
Feb 04, 2019
Feb 04, 2019
Feb 04, 2019
Feb 04, 2019
We are in election mode. Elections bring out one of the worst traits in politicians – barefaced immorality. From... more
Kaieteur News is undeniably the number one newspaper in the Caribbean. Its unrivaled record of unearthing massive political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]