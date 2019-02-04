Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

Feb 04, 2019 Sports 0

The Rupununi Eagles campaign at the Cup of Water Falls tournament in Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas, Brazil came to an end at the semi final stage when they lost a humdinger to defending champions Nacional 2-3.

The Rupununi Eagles U-17 Football Team following their semi final exit from the Cup of Water Falls tournament in Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas, Brazil.

Head Coach of the team, Ken Grant disclosed that the lads from the Rupununi represented well but unfortunately lost a close battle. Scoring for the Guyanese side were Stephen Mc Donald in the 19th minute and Orvil Daniels in the 30th.
In advancing to the semi finals, Rupununi Eagles soared to victory in their first match against Figueirendense 2-1 on account of goals from Stephen McDonald in the 10th minute and Ken Salvador, seven (7) minutes later.
They then drew with Real Manus 1-1, the goal coming from Stephen Mc Donald in the 18th minute. There other match against Taruma resulted in a 0-0 stalemate which opened the way for their semi final place.
Rupununi Football Association President Ryan Farias congratulated his charges and Head Coach Ken Grant for representing well, noting that the exposure and experience garnered would serve the players, association and Guyana well, going forward.
He also extended gratitude to the fans of the Rupununi who supported the team as well as sponsors, Churek Transport and Tours and Cindy’s Bus Service.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past Bacchus for 1st round win

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past...

Feb 04, 2019

Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs – Cluster 2…Eagles FC get past Timehri Panthers and Milerock to earn finals place

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National...

Feb 04, 2019

Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

Cup of Water Falls Tourney –...

Feb 04, 2019

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’ says Coach Shiv

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’...

Feb 04, 2019

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC outstanding Cyclist 2018

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC...

Feb 04, 2019

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice comprehensive win

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice...

Feb 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The big shaft

    Kaieteur News is undeniably the number one newspaper in the Caribbean. Its unrivaled record of unearthing massive political... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]