Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

The Rupununi Eagles campaign at the Cup of Water Falls tournament in Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas, Brazil came to an end at the semi final stage when they lost a humdinger to defending champions Nacional 2-3.

Head Coach of the team, Ken Grant disclosed that the lads from the Rupununi represented well but unfortunately lost a close battle. Scoring for the Guyanese side were Stephen Mc Donald in the 19th minute and Orvil Daniels in the 30th.

In advancing to the semi finals, Rupununi Eagles soared to victory in their first match against Figueirendense 2-1 on account of goals from Stephen McDonald in the 10th minute and Ken Salvador, seven (7) minutes later.

They then drew with Real Manus 1-1, the goal coming from Stephen Mc Donald in the 18th minute. There other match against Taruma resulted in a 0-0 stalemate which opened the way for their semi final place.

Rupununi Football Association President Ryan Farias congratulated his charges and Head Coach Ken Grant for representing well, noting that the exposure and experience garnered would serve the players, association and Guyana well, going forward.

He also extended gratitude to the fans of the Rupununi who supported the team as well as sponsors, Churek Transport and Tours and Cindy’s Bus Service.