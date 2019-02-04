Crabwood Creek farmer believed murdered over outstanding debts

– one held as cops hunt prime suspect

As the police continue to dig deeper into the death of Crabwood Creek poultry/rice farmer Deoprakash “William” Lalbachan, there are several theories being pursued.

According to reliable sources within the Guyana Police Force, the suspect that is presently in custody is the brother of the prime suspect who is still at large.

The siblings and victim are from the same village.

It was also revealed that a camouflage vest that was found at the scene of the crime was similar to that which was worn by the prime suspect earlier in the day of the murder.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect in hiding had once worked on Lalbachan’s poultry farm but was fired some time ago.

It was also disclosed that Lalbachan was heavily involved with the smuggling of pesticides from Suriname, an act that was done in partnership with a businessman from Crabwood Creek.

The source said “He is believed to have made a huge investment with the smuggler (businessman) but didn’t pay out fully. So the thing is pointing at the people who supplied the items that the victim invested in and they may have contacted the very suspects who is known to the Lalbachans, to commit the act.”

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that investigators are not treating the case as a robbery.

He stated that nothing was stolen from the slain farmer or his spouse.

“The wife said she had on several pieces of expensive jewellery but nothing was taken.”

The wife reportedly never came face to face with the killers after she rushed to the bottom flat where her injured husband was calling out to her. The killers had already escaped.

The suspects gained entry through the kitchen window located in the bottom flat of the house. The grillwork appeared to be cut through.

Lalbachan was stabbed five times about the body after confronting the killer/s sometime around 22:30 hrs Friday night. His wife, Nalini Lalbachan, was in the upper flat sleeping and his mother-in-law who suffers from Alzheimer’s was in a room in the bottom flat when the incident took place.

Lalbachan’s wife told reporters that she heard her husband calling out to her that “dem come fuh kill me,” but she thought he was having a bad dream after falling asleep in front of the television.

However, when she ventured to the lower flat she saw her husband drenched in blood, clutching at wounds and was leaning over the kitchen counter while repeating “dem come fuh kill me”. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Skeldon Public Hospital.

Police recovered a bloodstained knife from the kitchen, along with approximately five parcels from a freezer which were strewn about the backyard.

There was also footprints in the backyard, the police said.