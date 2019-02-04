Carlos Carbo wins “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial tourney

Carlos Carbo – of Barranquilla, Colombia, head of Saj Rice Mills, Guyana, and long-time member of the Lusignan Golf Club – who has been contributing for over 17 years in development of the rice industry here, developed an excellent game at the VishTrading/Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial tournament on Saturday last as he beat all competition to emerge the tournament Champion, or Golfer with the Best Net score – a score of 65.

The”Speedy” Ramdial Memorial tournament has become a welcome annual feature early in the year. Vish Trading Inc – owner of Durban Quarries and identified as “Guyana’s largest machinery trader” of Area D, Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, telephone 592-220-0912, 220-5937 or 592 647-2236, now under the direction of Vishnu Ramdial, has been a generous annual sponsor of Tournaments at the Lusignan Golf Club since 2008. Records indicate that some of the winners over the period were: then Captain Patrick Prashad (May 2008), Carlos Adams (Oct 2010), then rookie Lekhnarine Shivraj (Feb 2016), and rookie Rohan Albert (Jan 2018).

This was Carlos Carbo’s first win, and his phenomenal net 65 off of handicap 28, compared well to his compatriot Guillermo Escarraga who was champion two weeks ago, in the ANSA Motors tourney of January 19, with a fantastic net score of 63 off a 22 handicap. Meanwhile, veteran golfer Patrick Prashad, who was 2nd in the ANSA Motors tourney and 1st in the LGC Fund-Raising tourney of Jan 27, forced a 2nd place in his Flight, staying in the top 3 for the last 3 tournaments.

The “Speedy” tourney was played in two Flights 0 – 15, and 16 – 28 handicaps and prizes were awarded to the first 3 places in each Flight. In the 0-15 Flight, the winners were: Kassim Khan – 1st (67/9); Patrick Prashad – 2nd (72/9); (Club President) Aleem Hussain 3rd (72/10); Parmanand Persaud was just outside the winners’ row with 75/12.

In the very keenly contested 16 – 28 Flight, the winners were: Carlos Carbo – 1st (65/28); Satrohan Tewari – 2nd (68/16); Hilbert Shields – 3rd (72/16); Rabindranath Persaud (72/17) tied with Hilbert Shields, but was edged out in the ‘Back 9’ count. Other close competitors in this Flight were Patanjalee Persaud (73/16); Jordi Pinol (74/28); Mahendra Bhagwandin (75/19) and Miguel Escarraga (75/20).

Mr Ramdial, son of the late Prabudial and a Manager of Vish Trading, was on hand to distribute the prizes (trophies) and congratulate the winners.

President Aleem Hussain expressed gratitude to Vish Trading for their continued support, noting that despite challenges, they were delighted to honour the memory of Prabudial Ramdial and continue in their support of the sport he loved so much.

The LGC would like to inform the public and all golfers that it proposes to offer more than 45 tournaments this year, but the Course and Clubhouse facilities are also available for special activities and some social events. In addition, the public is especially invited to use the Course facilities for kite-flying (and picnicking) on Easter Sunday and Monday, when usually thousands flock to the grounds for family fun and relaxation in a safe and refreshing environment.