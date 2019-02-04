Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carlos Carbo wins “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial tourney

Feb 04, 2019 Sports 0

Carlos Carbo – of Barranquilla, Colombia, head of Saj Rice Mills, Guyana, and long-time member of the Lusignan Golf Club – who has been contributing for over 17 years in development of the rice industry here, developed an excellent game at the VishTrading/Prabudial “Speedy” Ramdial Memorial tournament on Saturday last as he beat all competition to emerge the tournament Champion, or Golfer with the Best Net score – a score of 65.

Winners pose with the Manager from Vish Trading and Club Captain, Chatterpaul Deo.
From left: Satrohan Tewari, Hilbert Shields, Patrick Prashad, Mr Ramdial of Vish Trading, Carlos Carbo, (Club President) Aleem Hussain, Kassim Khan, and (Captain) Chatterpaul Deo.

The”Speedy” Ramdial Memorial tournament has become a welcome annual feature early in the year. Vish Trading Inc – owner of Durban Quarries and identified as “Guyana’s largest machinery trader” of Area D, Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, telephone 592-220-0912, 220-5937 or 592 647-2236, now under the direction of Vishnu Ramdial, has been a generous annual sponsor of Tournaments at the Lusignan Golf Club since 2008. Records indicate that some of the winners over the period were: then Captain Patrick Prashad (May 2008), Carlos Adams (Oct 2010), then rookie Lekhnarine Shivraj (Feb 2016), and rookie Rohan Albert (Jan 2018).
This was Carlos Carbo’s first win, and his phenomenal net 65 off of handicap 28, compared well to his compatriot Guillermo Escarraga who was champion two weeks ago, in the ANSA Motors tourney of January 19, with a fantastic net score of 63 off a 22 handicap. Meanwhile, veteran golfer Patrick Prashad, who was 2nd in the ANSA Motors tourney and 1st in the LGC Fund-Raising tourney of Jan 27, forced a 2nd place in his Flight, staying in the top 3 for the last 3 tournaments.
The “Speedy” tourney was played in two Flights 0 – 15, and 16 – 28 handicaps and prizes were awarded to the first 3 places in each Flight. In the 0-15 Flight, the winners were: Kassim Khan – 1st (67/9); Patrick Prashad – 2nd (72/9); (Club President) Aleem Hussain 3rd (72/10); Parmanand Persaud was just outside the winners’ row with 75/12.
In the very keenly contested 16 – 28 Flight, the winners were: Carlos Carbo – 1st (65/28); Satrohan Tewari – 2nd (68/16); Hilbert Shields – 3rd (72/16); Rabindranath Persaud (72/17) tied with Hilbert Shields, but was edged out in the ‘Back 9’ count. Other close competitors in this Flight were Patanjalee Persaud (73/16); Jordi Pinol (74/28); Mahendra Bhagwandin (75/19) and Miguel Escarraga (75/20).
Mr Ramdial, son of the late Prabudial and a Manager of Vish Trading, was on hand to distribute the prizes (trophies) and congratulate the winners.
President Aleem Hussain expressed gratitude to Vish Trading for their continued support, noting that despite challenges, they were delighted to honour the memory of Prabudial Ramdial and continue in their support of the sport he loved so much.
The LGC would like to inform the public and all golfers that it proposes to offer more than 45 tournaments this year, but the Course and Clubhouse facilities are also available for special activities and some social events. In addition, the public is especially invited to use the Course facilities for kite-flying (and picnicking) on Easter Sunday and Monday, when usually thousands flock to the grounds for family fun and relaxation in a safe and refreshing environment.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past Bacchus for 1st round win

GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past...

Feb 04, 2019

Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but...
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs – Cluster 2…Eagles FC get past Timehri Panthers and Milerock to earn finals place

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National...

Feb 04, 2019

Cup of Water Falls Tourney – Brazil…Rupununi Eagles exit at semi final stage

Cup of Water Falls Tourney –...

Feb 04, 2019

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’ says Coach Shiv

‘Top order needs to get big scores together’...

Feb 04, 2019

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC outstanding Cyclist 2018

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC...

Feb 04, 2019

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice comprehensive win

Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice...

Feb 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The big shaft

    Kaieteur News is undeniably the number one newspaper in the Caribbean. Its unrivaled record of unearthing massive political... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]