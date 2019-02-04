Banks Linden Branch continues to excel in sales

Banks DIH Linden Branch on Friday evening hosted its annual shareholders’ meeting at its local headquarters on Republic Avenue, Linden.

Chairman Clifford Reis, congraulated Manager Shaundelle Eastman and staff on the Branch’s performance over the past year.

According to Reis, in 2018, Banks Linden Branch sold in 2018 sold one billion one hundred and twenty three million, eight hundred and sixty thousand dollars in stocks, with $1B of that amount being sold in Linden alone.

Seven hundred and forty two thousand, six hundred and seventy six units of stock were sold from the Linden warehouse, Reis said.

The Chairman further highlighted that in 2017, $17.9M was made in profits while in 2018, a profit of $13.5 M was achieved.

Further reflecting on the Linden Branch performance over the past fiscal year, Reis congratulated Easton and her team which was responsible for increasing profits by 75 per cent.

Banks subsidiary, Citizens Bank also enjoyed a good year, as there were significant profits Reis added.

“The total revenue of the Linden Branch increased by 8.6 million, while the customers’ deposits at this branch now stands at $1.1 billion dollars”, Reis said, while pointing out that the local bank had also disbursed $82 million in loans for the fiscal year.

Manager of Citizen Bank Linden Branch, Lytton Thompson and staff were commended for the laudable achievement.

“Banks DIH Limited, your company, continues to be managed and guided by the principles of sustainability and accountability so as to ensure the best interest of our shareholders,”Reis acknowledged.

Further Education.

Reis promised a scholarship to any student from Linden who wished to further their education by pursuing studies in Marketing at the University of Guyana. The scholarship, he said, would be for four years, after which, the recipient would be required to work with the Company at the Linden Branch.

Speaking particularly to youths who were present, Reis advised them to also apply to the Company, as there are employment opportunities available.

” lf you are interested in doing science subjects or becoming an engineer or do lab work or become a brew-master, or quality control officer or environmental management….there are many vacancies many diversifications in our company….but it is a very technical company”.

Meanwhile, two Region Ten Schools, Coomacka Primary and Silver Hill Primary were recognized and presented with tokens by the Company.

The region’s nationals team was also awarded for winning the Nationals Schools championships for the third consecutive year.

As is customary shareholders were presented with gifts and snacks at the end of the meeting.