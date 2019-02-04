Latest update February 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC outstanding Cyclist 2018

Feb 04, 2019 Sports 0

The Flying Aces Cycle Club (FACC) recently hosted its annual awards ceremony for its outstanding riders for 2018. The activity was held at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam Berbice.
In the absence of Commander, Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine, the simple ceremony was hosted in the office of newly posted Deputy Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore.  The outstanding riders were rewarded by members of the B Division High Command and other donors in the County.

Deputy Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore presents the most outstanding cyclist trophy to champion Cyclist Balram Narine as other cyclists, coach Randolph Roberts and police officers share the moment.

Deputy Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore speaking at the function, stated that he heard a lot of the FACC and its may exploits. Azore made mention of the fact he was pleased to see youths occupied in activities that will positively impact their lives. He encouraged the members to continue working hard and success will come. The Deputy Commander also committed to continue working with the FACC in future endeavors.
Remarks were also made by the Traffic Officer, Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams, Inspectors Sonia Ward and Margo Grosvenor.
Club captain and Champion Cyclist Balram Narine, who hails from Rampoor, Corriverton, Upper Corentyne, spoke briefly about his outstanding achievements during 2018 and also expressed his thanks to the club’s supporters. He had special words of commendation for and work that the club’s coach Randolph Roberts is doing.
The other awardees included Outstanding Female Maria Carrington, Most Improved Juvenile Mario Washington, Outstanding Juvenile Jeremiah Joseph and outstanding Veteran Syborne Fernandes who was unfortunately absent.
Coach Roberts on behalf of the President and executives of the FACC took the opportunity to extend its appreciation to all those who assisted the club in one way or the other during the year and looked forward for their continued support.
Among some of those mentioned were the Parents of the Cyclists, the Guyana Police Force, Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams, Banks DIH Limited, Regional Democratic Council Region 6, Homeline Furnishing, GBTI, Courts, Guyana Beverage Company, Benjamin Sports, Ansa Mcal among others. (Samuel Whyte)

 

