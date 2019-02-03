Victim given ‘royal run around’ following North Road accident –hit-and-run owner claims vehicle stolen

A family now have to resort to using public transportation following a hit and run accident last December.

However, what is more depressing to them is the fact that one month later police investigators have failed to provide any help although the perpetrator for the accident was found.

According to the victim, Shevindra Goptar, the accident occurred around 21:36pm on December 30, 2018. The owner and three co-workers were proceeding west along North Road, Georgetown.

Upon approaching the intersection of North Road and Alexander Street, a speeding car collided with them. This caused the vehicle, which at the time was driven by Goptar to slam into a small post and come to an abrupt stop.

The other vehicle, a Toyota Allex, bearing the number plate PLL 6520 had paused for a second alongside the victim’s vehicle, which allowed Shevindra to peek into the car.

“I was able to make out a little appearance of the individual who appeared to be of Indian decent with a high cut hairstyle. Before I was able to make out more details, the car quickly drove off,” stated Goptar.

Luckily, no one sustained any serious injuries. Contact was made with the Alberttown Police Station to report the matter. Three police officers and a Criminal Investigation Department officer showed up at the scene.

Shevindra related, “The officers came, looked at the scene and told me that I was responsible for moving my vehicle. They then left without taking any measurements or such as it relates to an accident.”

The vehicle was moved within two hours and Goptar proceeded to the police station where a statement was taken. He was told that from the vehicle number provided, it would take about two weeks to locate the owner.

However, by aid of social media, the victim was able to get the information the next day. It was discovered that the car belongs to a Rookminee Ramgulam from Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

“With the aid from the police ranks from Enmore, we went to her residence to escort her to the police station for questioning. She tried to resist but later she came,” Goptar stated.

“When questioned about the vehicle, she claimed it was stolen on the said night of the incident around 21:30hrs. Then she said that her surveillance cameras are not working or she would have shown us what happen.”

According to the victim, police ranks told them that there have not been any reports of a stolen vehicle from Rookminee or family.

Both parties then headed to the Enmore Station where the husband of Rookminee, Mr Raymond Bacchus showed up. However things then took a foully turn.

“They started to send us away back to the Alberttown Police Station; however, the police there told us that there is no need for us to return as the police ranks at Enmore can assist us since we found the perpetrator.” Shevindra mentioned

“From there, wherever we turned, persons just kept sending us here, sending us there and no one is helping. Every time we turn up at a station or to someone in charge, Bacchus them keep showing up before anyone could say that they would be called in.”

Kaieteur News was told that the Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation into the matter.

Goptar said, “After that measurements and video footage of the accident were acquired. More statements were also taken and this was since January 7, last.”

“Since then, we haven’t heard from the police and our efforts to try to get information were rudely turned down by a clerk from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office, where we were told the matter was sent to.” He further stated.

Chief Traffic Officer Linden Isles said that investigations for the matter are currently ongoing.

“There was a report about a stolen vehicle. However, officers at ‘C’ Division are doing the necessary checks to ensure the time of the report matches for the incident. This is a complicated matter and we are hoping to have more information from the investigations in the new week,” Officer Isles stated.

“We would just like justice as it’s clear people are lying their way through and it hurts more because they are working their way through the police force. I have given the Force the opportunity to help despite being told they would push me around but it proves true,” Goptar stated.