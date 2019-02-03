Several GRA officials in line for overseas training to fight under invoicing

Latest update February 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Several officials attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be off to India quite soon for training in detecting the under invoicing and over invoicing tricks used by companies.This was revealed by GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia.He said that the officials will learn how to access the valuation database of various countries among other things.
Feb 03, 2019The historic GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial 2017/2018 National Playoffs was officially kicked off by Federation President Wayne Forde yesterday at Guyana’s first exclusive football facility,...
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is a white. Kamala Harris is half East Indian (mother from India) and African (father is Jamaican).... more
The decision of the Canadian government to ask the PPPC’s presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali, not to proceed with his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]