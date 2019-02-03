Relief for 5 Guyanese seamen…

Latest update February 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
(Trinidad Newsday) Six years of living on a Nigerian boat off Claxton Bay has ended for five Guyanese seamen.
They are now back in their home country, the boat, an oil tanker, sold last week Thursday following a High Court judge ordering its arrest in February 2017.
The MT Tumini owners in Nigeria abandoned it and the Guyanese crew in 2013. The men ate and slept on the vessel, with daily dives into the sea to bathe. A company operating in Panama purchased it last week for US$500,000
Justice Devindra Rampersad, presiding in the Hall of Justice, had ordered the MT Tumini sold within nine months or the court would have done so by private auction. The crew had sought the court’s intervention, claiming US$400,000 in wages.
The boat is still docked off Trinidad Cement Limited’s jetty in Claxton Bay.
The crew were Rakesh Jim (chief officer); Foy Fredericks (chief engineer); Lawrence Daniel (second engineer); Mohamed Gadwah (second officer); Neil Rampersaud (assistant engineer/oiler). Gerald Andrews was the boat’s local agent. He said in an affidavit that via a mortagage agreement between Petroleum Brokers Ltd and Echo Bank, of Lagos, Nigeria, the latter became MT Tumini’s owner.
Jim said in his affidavit that MT Tumini was in dire need of repairs and since it was abandoned, the Guyanese crew remained on board because they were not paid their wages.
Immigration officers visited them monthly to update their status when they vowed they were not leaving until they were paid. Using a dingy, they came to shore and bought groceries while residents helped them with drinking water.
Under maritime law, the crew must be paid from proceeds of the sale of any vessel arrested by the court.
Confirming with Newsday on Friday, Andrews said that a company operating in Panama, bought the vessel and it will be leaving Claxton Bay soon. Maritime tracking of vessels along the west coast of TT, revealed the MT Tumini is getting set to leave for Guyana.
The crew have since departed the vessel.
Feb 03, 2019The historic GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial 2017/2018 National Playoffs was officially kicked off by Federation President Wayne Forde yesterday at Guyana’s first exclusive football facility,...
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is a white. Kamala Harris is half East Indian (mother from India) and African (father is Jamaican).... more
The decision of the Canadian government to ask the PPPC’s presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali, not to proceed with his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]