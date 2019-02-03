Rain ruins play in first round female Inter-county tourney

No play was possible in the first round of the Guyana Cricket Board senior female inter county 50-over tournament yesterday. Essequibo were scheduled to play the five-time defending champions, Berbice at Lusignan, while Demerara were set to play the Select Under-19 team at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground.

Consistent rain kept the covers on the pitches at both venues for the entire day, and both games were abandoned at 14:30hrs.

The management of the four teams expressed disappointment at the loss of play but are looking forward to some cricket in the second round today.

Berbice will play the Select Under-19 at GCC, while Demerara will oppose Essequibo at Lusignan.

Teams; Demerara: Akaze Thompson, Heema Singh, Joanna Vansertima, Lashana Toussaint, Keisha Fraser, Kaysia Schultz, Haseena Mohamed, Latoya Smith, Tamica Wilson, Odassa Oneil, Sangeeta Sawh, Tillya Madnamoodoo, Aryan Kassan, and Shazana Majeed. This team is led by Coach Bharat Mangru and Managed by Abina Parker.

Berbice: Tremayne Smartt, Melanie Henry, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Abigail Kishun, Marian Samaroo, Plaffiana Millington, Kimmone Thomas, Subrina Munroe, Dian Prahalad, Rushanna Lynch, Sherica Campbelle, Aleema Arokium, and Ashmini Munisar. This team is led by Coach Winston Smith and Manager Sylvina Autar.

Essequibo: Althea Newark, Estelle Lewis, Kumarie Persaud, Roxanne Hendricks, Divine Ross, Morika McPherson, Petra Hoppie, Aniliza D’Aguiar, Oneissia Stoby, Maria Anthony, Lisa Charles, Navika Narine, Laveena Ragubier, and Tramaine Charles. This team is managed by Verna D’Aguiar while Mr. Forbes Daniel serves as the team Coach.

Select Under-19: Mandy Mangru, Sarah Amin, Chirta Mohabir , Casey Charles, Cherry Ann Fraser, Roshin Budhu, Shabika Gajnabi, Amadevi Matadin, Lafona Gilgeous, Africa Gentle, Ariana Buckan, Shemika Edwards, Shanaya Fraser, Reneka Liverpool, and Navina Ramnauth. The team is led by Manager Stimbiso Williams and Coach Latchamn Yadram.