Lone UK bidder for Govt. consultancy works for ExxonMobil, other players -Never gave negative report on its clients

By Kiana Wilburg

Considering Guyana’s limited capacity and experience in the oil and gas sector, the coalition government will be issuing several bids for the help of industry experts. The Ministry of Natural Resources for example, recently tendered a bid for consultancy services.

Last week, a firm from the United Kingdom responded to the Ministry’s call. That company is Bayphase Oil and Gas Consultants. While the Ministry of Natural Resources did not specify what it needs consultants for, Bayphase tendered a bid to the tune of US$281,000.

A simple perusal of the company’s website reveals however that it is a client of ExxonMobil, the US oil major that is leading the exploratory works in the prolific Stabroek Block.

The UK firm which was established in 1986 is also a client of NEXEN, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). CNOOC holds 25 percent interest in the Stabroek Block.

Bayphase also works for Exxon’s subcontractors which include Schlumberger and Technip FMC. (See link for full list of clients: http://www.bayphase.com/clients-list2.php)

Further to this, none of its reports are unflattering to its clients. (See link to view their published reports: http://www.bayphasedata.com/reports.php)

Be that as it may, the company offers several services on a consultancy basis which include: resource auditing and valuation, cost auditing and estimation, reservoir modeling and strategic study.

With respect to Resource Auditing and Valuation, Bayphase said that this aspect covers resource assessments for all types of hydrocarbon properties including exploration development and production licences.

It said that it has extensive experience in carrying out this work for conventional oil, non-associated gas, gas condensate, heavy oil, and shale gas resources.

It said, too, that it has carried out this work in accordance with standards set by these bodies: The Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the London Stock Exchange, the Alternative Investment Market and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

In the area of Cost Auditing and Estimation, Bayphase boasted of having over 30 years experience in developing independent cost estimates, verifying cost estimates and the development of software for cost estimating for oil and gas projects.

It claimed to be a recognized leader in the assessment of all costs associated with oil and gas projects. It said that its experience in developing accurate cost estimates covers all phases of oil and gas extraction including: Exploration, Appraisal, Development, Production and Abandonment.

Bayphase said it has also been called on to audit project expenditures of on behalf of stakeholders including: Partners in hydrocarbon development projects, Banks providing loans to Oil and Gas projects and Governments who wish to understand the revenue flow in such projects.