KMTC Phagwah meet set for March 17

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Phagwah race meet is now set for March 17 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice. The meet had been originally set for March 24 but clashed with the Triple Crown first leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee, but the KTMC decided to shift back their date to March 17.

Six races are carded for the day with the feature event being the G1 and lower for a distance of seven furs; the winner will take home $320,000, runner up $160,000, third place $80,000 and fourth place $40,000.

Other races listed are L-Non Earner which will be contested over a distance of seven furs and will see the winner pocketing $130,000, runner up $65,000, third and fourth place will earn $33,000 and $17,000 respectively.

Three years old Guyana Bred for seven furs and carries a top prize of $250,000, J and K for a winning purse of $200,000, L-Non winner W/A with the winner taking away $150,000 and L Open for a top purse of $180,000.

The races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and no late entries will be accepted. Entries can be done through Ivan Dipnarine 331-0316, Justice Kennard 623-7609 or 225-4818, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, Dennis DeRoop 640-6396 or Campton Sancho on 691-1174.