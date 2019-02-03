Latest update February 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

GRA rakes in $198.7B for 2018

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia, revealed on Friday that the entity collected $198.7B at the end of 2018. The tax chief said that this is well over the $181B that was projected by his staff.
He said, too, that it is $27B more than what was achieved in 2017.

He said that arrears accounts for $15B of that sum. The Commissioner General said the said sum includes $7B from the amnesty that was granted last year.

