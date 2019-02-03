Goodwill exchange Rugby 7s tourney Guyana Under-19 and Senior men dominate

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and the French Guiana Rugby federation continued their partnership which was created in 2017 when developmental squads were sent to the South American

nation to engage in a Goodwill Rugby Sevens Series, with the second series between the two countries which scrummed off at the Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) ground at Eve Leary.

It was also the first instance that Guyana played host to their French counterparts. The Goodwill exchange series, as it was dubbed by President of the GRFU, Peter Green, allowed for three matches each amongst the Under-17, Under-19 and Senior male development teams and a development Women’s team.

Guyana got off the ground running during the first round of play winning each category except the female division.

A try each from Alex Crawford and Tyresse Prescod spearhead the youngsters to a 14-12 victory in the Under-17 before losing the second round 36-7.

In the Under-19 category, two tries from Lionel Holder along with one each from D’Arcy Durant and James Osborne helped the youngsters to a 24-10 triumph in round one before asserting their dominance in round two for a 26-12 win.

The Senior Men were superb. Patrick King scored two tries in their initial 14-0 win over the Frenchmen before returning in round two for an identical drubbing of the colony.

The Guyanese women didn’t fare so well, losing both of their first two matches to French Guiana.

Up to press time, the Goodwill Exchange Rugby Sevens Series was still being competed, under lights at the Eve Leary venue. The results from the last round will be published in a subsequent article. (Calvin Chapman)