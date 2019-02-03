GNBS – OFFERING BUSINESS SUPPORT SERVICES TO LOCAL COMPANIES

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), through its Business Support Services Department has the capacity to work with local businesses, regardless of their size, to increase their competitiveness through the use of standards.

By facilitating the implementation of national and international standards through training and consultancy, a number of local companies are already reaping the benefits emanating from services offered by the GNBS to them.

As part of the implementation process, highly trained Technical Officers of the Bureau conduct awareness sessions for key personnel of organisations on the respective management system standards, which their companies desire to implement.

Training is provided through specialized courses for which an annual schedule is prepared at the onset of the year and disseminated. Usually, at the earliest, personnel from companies all across Guyana indicate their interest in participating in these courses.

The GNBS also has the experience and expertise to offer training on a specific standards to staff members of an entire company or organisation based on requests. In both cases, the cost for training is affordable.

Subsequently, for companies that indicate a desire to implement the requirements of a standard, a gap analysis of their organisation processes is conducted to determine to what extent these requirements are met. At the end of the gap analysis, a detailed report is provided to the management of the company, who will ultimately assess whether they have the capacity to move forward to the next level or not.

In moving forward, a Technical Officer is assigned to work with the company to develop and streamline documents and operational procedures for conformance to the requirements of the standard. Usually, this process can take one to six months based on the commitment of the company to the entire process. The more committed the company to reaching the goal of readiness for certification to the specific standard, usually the shorter the time of implementation.

During implementation, identified workers are also trained to become internal auditors of the developing system and the tools necessary to monitor and maintain the system are made available after the GNBS completes its support services.

Through business support services offered by the Bureau, businesses are able to implement a range of internationally recognized systems in their operations, which are based on specific standards. These systems include a Quality Management System, which assists companies to continually meet the need of their customers, a Food Safety Management System, which ensures safe foods are produced “from the farm to the fork”, and an Environmental Management System, which helps businesses to demonstrate care for their environment.

Laboratories, whether medical or non-medical and Conformity Assessment Bodies such as Regulators and other Inspection Agencies are also beneficiaries of business support services provided by the Bureau.

The Bureau provides support services to laboratories to implement the National Standard: GYS 170 – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory. In addition, laboratories desirous of international recognition can also be assisted to implement the ISO/IEC 17025 standards – General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories and ISO 15189 Medical laboratories – Requirements for quality and competence.

Meanwhile, Conformity and Inspections Bodies can opt for support to implement the ISO/IEC 17065 – Conformity Assessment – Requirements for bodies certifying products and ISO/IEC 17020 – Conformity Assessment – Requirements for the operation of various types of bodies performing inspection.

Utilizing the business support services of the Bureau will allow companies that are manufacturers, exporters and service providers to become leaders in the business arena, since the implementation of standards will improve their efficiency and effectiveness once they get onboard.

Conformance to international standards allows access of local products and services to international markets; which means more customers, more revenue and ownership of an international brand. Therefore, the GNBS encourages entrepreneurs and CEOs of local businesses to contact its business support services department and start the conversation that ultimately increase their business success and standing locally and abroad.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 592-219-0065 or 592-219-0064 or visit the GNBS website:www.gnbsgy.org