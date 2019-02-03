GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs – Cluster 1 Santos beat BV Triumph United and Corriverton Lynx to book spot in Finals

By Franklin Wilson

What was a historical day for Guyana’s football yesterday in more ways than one, Georgetown Football Association GFF/ Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial 2017/2018 champs, Santos FC, booked their place in the National Finals after getting past Berbice’s Corriverton Lynx and East Demerara’s BV Triumph yesterday.

It was the first of four days of the National Playoffs inclusive of the finals where the winners of the respective Intra Associations League have an opportunity to show case their skills a

gainst each other for the right to be called national champions.

Santos FC have already put their hands up, signaling their intentions of being crowned inaugural winners when they defeated Corriverton Lynx 3-0 in yesterday’s final match after thumping BV Triumph United in the opening match of the competition, 2-0.

Corriverton Lynx won their opening match against BV Triumph United 3-1 to end with a win and a loss, while BVTU ended without a win.

A historic day it was, as it was the first official competition of the federation to be played at a football exclusive venue and one would have experienced its worth given the fact that it rained almost the entire day yesterday but the all-weather surface was the perfect counter as the future stars of Guyana displayed their skills, unhindered.

Santos nailed the first official goal at the venue in the 7th minute against BV Triumph United when a long range shot off the boot of Kevin Mullin sailed over the outstretched hands of BV’s goalie, Raheim McGregor to set the platform for the rest of the day for the GT winners.

BV never really threatened Santos’ hold on proceedings even though both sides looked a bit off owing to the length of time the respective Intra Association competitions were concluded. Miguel Scott sealed the deal for Santos with a well composed finish in the 6-yard box on 34 minutes which more or less wrapped up victory in the 70-minute match.

The second half did not produce any goals, Santos winning, 2-0. The second match of the day saw BV taking on Berbice’s Corriverton Lynx which marched to a solid 3-1 win over their East Demerara peers on account of goal from Michael Cumberbatch in the 7th minute, Alfred Dominic in the 45th minute and Fenny Adrian in the 60th.

BV Triumph United at least were able to score one of their own on the Astro Turf when Roydon Chapman netted in the 35th minute to momentarily give them hope which was fully wiped out when Corriverton hit in two unanswered goals in the second half.

The win for Berbice set up the perfect final match against Santos but they turned out to be no match for the latter side which won the match 3-0, all the goals coming in the first half.

Raymond Bandhu scored the fastest goal of the competition to date when he blasted the nets in the first minute of the match; his goal scoring effort was

duplicated by Shemar Fraser in the 18th minute.

Stoll netted his second goal in as many matches when he tucked in the third and final goal for Santos in the 20th minute sealing the fate of the young Berbicians whilst sealing their place in the National Finals which would be contested at the same venue on Saturday February 16, next.

Tabatinga of the Rupununi Football Association have already booked their place in the finals, the two will await the respective winners of clusters 2 and 3. Cluster 2 would be played today at the Providence facility featuring the winners of East Bank FA (Timehri Panthers), West Demerara FA (Eagles FC) and Upper Demerara FA, Milerock FC.

Clusters 3 would be contested on Saturday at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground when the host association’s winner, Dartmouth Determinators, Bartica FA (Rising Stars) and Atkinson Brothers of Region #1 collide.