GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs Ambitious goals set and will be pursued – President Forde

The historic GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial 2017/2018 National Playoffs was officially kicked off by Federation President Wayne Forde yesterday at Guyana’s first exclusive football facility, located at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Forde performed the ceremonial kick off by passing the ball to GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood in the presence of the three contesting teams, Santos, Corriverton Lynx and BV Triumph United, Referees, Federation staff including the Academy Coaches, all sharing in the historic moment.

Forde, in feature remarks stated that the day was an important chapter in the nation’s history as it saw the coming into competitive existence of an exclusive facility that w

ill see the game being played unhindered even in the rainy season as was the case yesterday.

He emphasized that Guyana now has one of the most fundamental assets that is needed to lift the standard and level of the game, citing the fact that the GFF has set a number of ambitious goals and would be pursuing same.

Promising that Guyana would be one of the leading nations at the Caribbean Football Union level in the near future, Forde opined that all stakeholders would have to buy in to the dream that would be unfolded before everyone’s eyes in time to come.

He posited that the first step in that journey began yesterday. Congratulating all the teams for winning their respective leagues thus earning a place in the finals, the federation boss said that there will be no losers in the competition but there must be a champion.

Sincere gratitude was expressed to the Pele Alumni which has invested and partnered with the GFF to bring off a multi-year competition aimed at building the next generation of footballers.

The GFF Scouting Staff is present and would be at all matches to select the best players that would be drafted in to the national programme if they are not already part of the Academy Training Centers in each Members Association.

TD Greenwood in remarks before Forde also congratulated the teams whilst encouraging the players to, express themselves, enjoy themselves and ensure they care the facility. (Franklin Wilson)