Exxon starts installations for Liza 1

The installation part for Liza 1 in the offshore area where oil production is likely to start this year is underway.

The installation will pave the way for the arrival of the Liza Destiny, the floating production storage and offloading facilities, which is currently under construction and expected to arrive in the second half of the year.

According to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the MPV Skandi Neptune, which specializes in subsea installations, has been deployed to the area approxi

mately 95 nautical miles from the Coast of Guyana.

The ship will be working in a 97 square kilometers area until June 30.

In a notice published yesterday in Kaieteur News, MARAD disclosed that on Friday, February 1, 2019, the Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) will commence installation activities for the Liza Phase 1 project within the Stabroek Block of the Guyana Maritime Zone.

The survey area is approximately 95 nautical miles from the Coast of Guyana, which covers an area of 97 square kilometers.

On February 9 also, MARAD has also announced that Spanish-owned Repsol will commence geo-technical surveys in the Kanuku Block. The duration will be until February 24, with the surveys being conducted by MV Regulus

The survey area is about 66 nautical miles from the coast of Guyana and which would cover an area of 23 square kilometers.

The installation of the subsea connections will be a momentous milestone for the development of Liza 1, the country’s first full-fledged oil production system.

The Stabroek Block reportedly has more than five billion barrels of oil.

A number of other offshore concessions are also under exploration.

The find, made in 2015, is said to be one of the biggest in the world, in recent times.