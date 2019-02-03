Dem oil company eyes pass Soulja Bai

When an airline seek to enter a market is because it want a piece of de pie. But it can only get dat if it can offer competition.

American Airlines decide to enter de market. People jump up. Even dem who didn’t have foot jump. A one-foot man name Joe Joe jump and bruk de one good foot.

Joe Joe tell everybody he can now travel more steady to see all ee buddy and sissy dem who live in Miami. He seh American Airlines gon beat Caribbean Airlines, Copa, Suriname Airways, and Fly Jamaica wid de price wha it gon offer.

Now ee cussing. And he not de only one. De whole country, except who wukking wid de oil company, cussing American Airlines fuh de fare wha dem offering.

De people want to know if dem got to pick fare if dem got to travel on dat plane. When dem odda airline selling tickets fuh US$500, American Airlines selling de same ticket fuh US$3000 and change.

When dem boys look at de ticket price, dem realize dat American Airlines ain’t come here to help Guyana; dem come to help demself.

Dem boys want show de nation how dem helping demself. Soulja Bai going to Cuba, ten minutes from Miami and he business class ticket is US$1,200.

American Airline, one way is US$6,000 and change. Wha Soulja Bai and Guyana don’t know is de Guyanese people who can’t even pay dat fuh demself will end up paying dat US$6,000 fuh each oil worker travelling on dat plane.

Every single cent will go in de cost fuh producing oil in Guyana.

De people telling Guyanese dat American Airlines ain’t cater fuh dem poor ass Guyanese. All dem want is oil people and you pay de bill.

Dem boys seh one way, 12 first class ticket at US$6,000 each is US$72,000. De 118 in de Economy class at US$3,000 each is US$354,000. A full plane gon mek US$426,000 one way.

Caribbean Airlines on de odda hand got de same 12 Business Class seat at US$1,700 each is US$20,400. And de 118 seat times US$482 is US$56,800.

A full plane will give US$77,200. Compare dat to de US$426,000 pon American Airlines.

Every time de oil company people travel wid American Airlines, Guyana is saddled wid an additional debt of US$700,000 on every return flight.

Dem boys certain Soulja Bai and ee team don’t have a clue about wha going on.

Talk half and watch how dem oil company thiefing Guyana wealth in front we eye.