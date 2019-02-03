Crabwood Creek poultry farmer stabbed to death by intruder

In an apparent attempt to rob a family at Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, a poultry and rice farmer was stabbed to death during the course of the ordeal.

He was found by his wife, Nalini Lalbachan, grasping at his stab wounds and leaning on the kitchen counter in the bottom flat of their home Friday night.

The dead businessman has been identified as Deoprakash Lalbachan, called “William”, of Lot 22 Grant 1651 Crabwood Creek, Berbice. He was a father of two.

Still in disbelief, the wife of the now dead man told reporters yesterday morning that she was in the upper flat of the two-storied concrete home while her husband was in the bottom flat watching television.

She stated that her mother sleeps in an enclosed section also in the bottom flat but around 22:30 hrs, there was a disturbing call from her husband downstairs.

“I heard him shouting, ‘Nalini come, come here, dem want to kill me, dem ah bore me, come, run.’ He called me three times”, she said.

At that point, Nalini who has been married to Lalbachan for 37 years, said to herself that maybe he was having a bad dream and was calling out to her in his dream. But she said she still decided to retreat to the lower flat.

When she reached downstairs, she could not believe her eyes. Her husband was drenched in blood and was clutching at wounds he had to his stomach. The woman said when she asked her husband what happened, he told her, “Dem come fuh kill me”.

A chilling reply; but her main concern was to get her husband to the nearest hospital to save him. A window situated in the kitchen where Lalbachan was found bleeding, had been smashed in. The killer is believed to have gained entry through the kitchen window.

Lalbachan was immediately taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police sources told Kaieteur News that four parcels containing chicken from a freezer located outside the house were found left in the backyard of the Lalbachan’s home. There were also footprint tracks in the said backyard.

According to the source, “We believe he fled the scene through the back door, into the other yard because there were tracks in the backyard. He jumped the fence but there is evidence to show that there may have been a struggle during the ordeal.”

The police said Lalbachan had five stab wounds about his body and the murder weapon (a kitchen knife with blood stains) was recovered at the crime scene. No one has since been arrested but police are investigating.

The farmer was described as a hard working, quiet and kindhearted individual.