Another wife killer seeks to overturn 83-year sentence

Another wife killer has moved to the Court of Appeal to have his conviction and 83-year jail sentence overturned. This time it is Paul Anthony Lo-Hing who was found guilty by a jury in December 2014 of the murder of his reputed wife, Shoala Gilgeous, on August 6, 2012 at E Field, Sophia, Greater, Georgetown.

High Court Judge Navindra Singh, before whom Lo-Hing was tried in 2014, imposed the custodial sentence following a trial at the High Court in Georgetown. Based on the evidence adduced at trial, Lo-Hing and Gilgeous lived in Sophia where they shared a turbulent one-year relationship.

The woman was eventually killed. She was found dead in her home by relatives who ventured into her home in search of her. Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma.

While leading his defence, Lo-Hing again denied killing the woman. He had told the jury that both of them were at home when Gilgeous told him that she was going out. According to him, she left and never returned.

Based in investigations, Lo-Hing was arrested and charged for the killing. He, however, maintained that he was innocent of the crime. At the Court of Appeal, Lo-Hing, through his Attorney-at-law, is asking that his conviction and sentence be set aside and/or reversed.

Among other things, the convict is contending that the sentence is excessive and that the verdict of the jury cannot stand based on the evidence presented at trial.

In arriving at a sentence for Lo-Hing, Justice Singh started at a base of 60 years. The Judge added 10 years to the sentence for the cruel manner in which the woman met her demise, 10 years for evidence of an intention to kill and six years because the case was a domestic violence related matter.

Three years was taken off the sentence for the time, which the accused spent in prison pending trial, bringing the sentence to 83 years. Lo-Hing is expected to serve 50 years in jail before he is eligible for parole.

His appeal comes up for hearing on February 20.