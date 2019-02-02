Wounding of School of Nations Director… Ex-student identified as shooter was out of jurisdiction at time of attack -Crime Chief

The ex-student that Dr. Brian O’Toole identified as the individual who shot him was out of the jurisdiction when the attack occurred.

This is according to Crime Chief Lyndon Alves.

“He gave the name of a former student (as the individual who shot him). We checked and the person was out of the jurisdiction at the time,” Alves said.

The Crime Chief disclosed that investigators have questioned five individuals, including former students, in connection with last Sunday’s attack on O’Toole, who is the School of Nations Director and Principal.

He said that based on information, some of these individuals are to be questioned further.

Police had stated that O’Toole, 64, of Lot 1 Bel Air Promenade, Prashad Nagar, was shot about 21:45hrs last Sunday shortly after arriving home.

According to a release, the principal had just entered his yard and secured his gate, when ‘a male,’ who was pointing a gun, approached him.

The intruder then discharged three rounds, two of which hit O’Toole on his forearms.

Police said that the educator’s wife, Pamela O’Toole, 62, also a director of the school, heard what sounded like gunshots and upon checking she observed blood running down her husband’s arms.

O’Toole was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital.

In a statement O’Toole said two bullets struck him. One did minor damage on the right arm and the other “badly damaged” a bone in his left arm.

O’Toole was shot hours after he met parents on Sunday to talk about social media threats to shoot up the school.

Some of the threats were posted after the school had expelled a student who had made similar online comments.

The expelled student and his father later visited Kaieteur News for the youth to give his side of the story.

The 16-year-old said the controversy started during a Whatsapp group chat in 2017.

He said that he was teased that he would “shoot up” the school because he was White.

The teen, who is Brazilian by birth, and who had been living in Europe for some time, said that the teasing continued in 2018.

“People would say, ‘When you gon’ shoot up the school?’ or ‘I can’t wait for you shoot up the school.’”

He said that, eventually, he got in on the joke himself. So one day, he made a joke on his Whatsapp status that he would “shoot up” the school.

He said that his post was taken out of context and he was expelled.

Despite implementing a number of security measures, the New Market Street School was closed after the shooting.

However, classes are reportedly scheduled to resume next Monday.

According to sources, officials are hoping to engage the services of “a widely recognized security company.”