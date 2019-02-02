West Indies First-Class Championships Defiant unbeaten 79 from Mohammed keep Red Force afloat DaSilva (49), Solozano (45), Khan (40*) help host to 222 lead

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

A defiant unbeaten half-century from Jason Mohammed and 40s from Joshua DaSilva and Jeremy Solozano provided some hope for T&T’s Red Force when the second day of their sixth round West Indies First-Class Championship against leaders Guyana Jaguars ended at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

The 32-year-old Mohammed reached his 12th First-Class half-century and is unbeaten on 79 from 191 balls with eight boundaries and has featured in a 134 unfinished sixth wicket stand with Imran Khan who is undefeated on 40 from 92 balls with three fours as the Red Force, 42 in arrears, reached 264-5 by the close, enjoying a lead of 222 runs.

The 20-year-old DaSilva, who made 49 from 123 balls with seven fours, added 84 with 23-year-old Solozano, who faced 89 balls and reached the ropes seven times in his 45 to give the Red Force their best opening start of the season as the Jaguars spent the entire day on the field.

Left-arm pacer Bajan Raymon Reifer has so far taken 2-32, while pacer Kemo Paul and left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh have taken a wicket each so far.

Scores: Red Force 108 & 264-5, Jaguars 150.

Red Force resumed their second innings on 13-0 in bright sunshine on a good track and DaSilva cut Paul for four, while the elegant Solozano spanked Paul behind point and hooked a no-ball for consecutive boundaries.

DaSilva stroked Romario Shepherd for four while the left handed Solozano hooked Paul, in middle of a hostile spell, for a boundary as the opening stand began to take shape on the heavy outfield.

DaSilva played the supporting role as Solozano hit Pestano for a couple of boundaries before square-driving left arm spinner Veerasammy for four.

The 84-run opening stand was finally broken when Solozano, T&T’s leading run scorer this season including scores of 80 & 41 against Leewards and 104 against the Windwards, fell five short of his fourth fifty when Raymon Reifer trapped him LBW.

Tion Webster (8) pulled a long-hop from Permaul past mid-on for four before he was removed by Motie at 95-2.

Skipper Denish Ramdin, the team’s most experienced batsman with 15 First-Class tons with four of them scored at Test level, joined DaSilva and whipped Paul off his legs for four and by Lunch the Red Force were 107-2 with DaSilva on 39 and Ramdin on nine.

After the interval, a handful of spectators watched as Ramdin (10) had his leg stump disturbed by Paul when, attempting a leg-glance, his glove dragged the ball onto his stumps to leave the score on 112-3.

With DaSilva one short of a maiden fifty, Reifer bowled an innocuous short ball which he pulled powerfully, but straight to Chanderpaul at short mid-wicket as the Queen’s Park CC player gave his wicket away to leave his team on 130-4.

Mohammed and Yannic Cariah batted at pedestrian pace but still managed to find the odd boundaries as their frustrating fifth wicket gradually increased and by Tea the Red Force were 163-4.

After the break the pair inched their partnership to 50 but with the score on 181, and Cariah, who faced 45 dot balls in his 54-ball 15, was LBW to Permaul who should have also had Khan, who was drooped at slip by Skipper Leon Johnson before he had scored.

Mohammed reached his 12thfifty at this level from 115 balls with five boundaries and along with Imran Khan batted sensibly.

Khan’s confidence grew as his innings progressed an along with Mohammed who moved closer to his eight First-Class ton, remained unseparated by the close.

The penultimate day is scheduled to commence at 10:00 hrs today.