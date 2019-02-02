W.D.C.A/ President’s Cup 50 overs final on tomorrow

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The final of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) President’s Cup 50-over tournament is set for tomorrow at Joe Vieira Park. Independence A Sports Club will take on Mc Gill Super Stars from 09:30hrs.
Independence A Sports Club will be led by Mahendra Dhanpaul and includes Safraz Esau, Vivian Buckles, Ceenauth Bisessar, Ewart Samuels, Vikash Dhaniram, Arshad Azim, Anand Bharat and Jagnarine Etwaroo.
MC Gill Super Stars will come from; Sudesh Persaud, Travis Persaud, Troy Persaud, Shafiek Deen, Abdool Razack, Prahalad Singh, Daniel Basdeo and Balram Aron.
The umpires for the fixture are Nandkumar Shivsankar and M. Ernest.
