Tucville Secondary boosted by Ralph Green donation of football gear

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Sponsor of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League, Ralph Green has made a timely donation of gear to the Tucville Secondary. On Wednesday last, Green who is based in the USA and
on a short visit home, handed over the equipment to Headmistress of the school, Ms. Carolyn Fraser.
Green disclosed that HM Fraser has been keeping a close watch on what has been happening on the East Bank and decided to approach him for assistance for the school team which he readily agreed to.
Receiving the items on behalf of the school was one of the teachers, Ms. McCalmon who assists with coaching the school’s teams. The equipment donated were one dozen balls, 24 training bibs, 12 spot markers, 75 training discs, 4 captain’s armbands, 1 mesh ball bag and 1 equipment bag.
