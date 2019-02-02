Trophy Stall Port Mourant/UCCA U-19 50-overs final on at No.72 Cut & Load ground No.73 battle Scottsburg in expected exciting clash today

No. 73 Young Warriors and Scottsburg United have reached the final of the Trophy Stall Port Mourant, Berbice sponsored Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Under-19 50 overs round robin tournament.

The final is set for today at the No. 72 Cut and Load ground. Action starts at 9:30am, admission free, P.A system/music to entertain and lots to eat and drink will be on sale. Trophies and cash incentives will be presented to the winner and runner up, whilst trophies will be presented to the batsman with the most runs and the bowler with the most wickets in the competition. Also, a trophy will be presented to the MVP of the tournament and man of the match in the final. Both teams in the final will also receive medals.

The leading runs scorer so far is Mahendra Chaitnarine of No. 72 Cut and Load with 145 runs (including 2 half centuries), followed by Vettorie Latchman 139 runs and Sarwan Chaitnarine 126 runs (including 2 half centuries), both of No. 73 Young Warriors. The leading wicket taker is Seiraj Chatterpaul of No. 72 Cut and Load with 20 wickets, followed by Sarwan Chaitnarine 17 (including 2 five wicket haul), Mahendra Chaitnarine 14 and Rudy Jamalodeen of Scottsburg United with 13 wickets. The tournament was dominated by the

bowlers, however, 15 half centuries were scored, whilst in the bowling department 7 five wicket hauls were taken. Sarwan Chaitnarine is the only player to take 2 five wicket hauls and score 2 half centuries. Also, the best bowling figures were from Rudy Jamalodeen of Scottsburg United taking 7 for 36, whilst the highest individual score came from M. Headley 77 of Radha Krishna Foundation Academy.

This tournament is Organised by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association and is sponsored by Mr. Ramesh Sunich, Managing Director of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, Georgetown and with its new Location at Market Road, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice opening soon.