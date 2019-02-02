Strip club owner gets four years suspended sentence for gun in crotch

The owner of Diamond Strip Club who was recently seen in a widely circulated video punching a Police Inspector to the neck was yesterday sentenced to four years suspended sentence on two firearm related charges.

This ruling was handed down by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the conclusion of the trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that Freeman Fordyce, 39, of Lot 99 Collingswood Avenue, Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, on May 5, last, at George and Princes Street, Georgetown, had in his possession one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol without being a licensed firearm holder at the time.

It was further alleged that on the same day he had in his possession 15 live rounds of 9mm ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Fordyce, who is also the proprietor of a Jewellery Pawn Shop, had denied both charges on his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Yesterday Magistrate McGusty ruled that after perusing the evidence presented by Police Prosecutor Sean Blackman, she was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Fordyce had the illegal gun and ammunition in his possession.

Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes asked the Magistrate to be lenient with his client citing that he is a prominent businessman.

It was reported that members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the day in question, went to his Jewellery Pawn Shop where contact was made and a search was conducted.

It was when a physical search was done on the businessman that it was discovered that he had one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with 15 live 9mm ammunition concealed in his pants crotch.

Just recently Fordyce was hauled before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly assaulting a Police Inspector.

The charge against him stated that on November 9, 2018 at George Street, Georgetown, he assaulted Police Inspector, Prem Narine.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, Fordyce behaved in a disorderly manner. He denied both allegations.

According to information, on the day in question, the Inspector along with other policemen went to search the club after four Venezuelan women complained that the businessman seized their passports and had threatened to kill them and their families if they refused to work as prostitutes.

It was reported that the revelation came to light when two of the entertainers escaped from the club. It was their statements that led to ranks carrying out the raid at the Strip Club.

It was while the Inspector was searing the premises that Fordyce became annoyed and allegedly punch him to his neck. The entire ordeal was recorded on surveillance camera.

The trial is currently on going before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.