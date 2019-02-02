St Lucian to fight Amsterdam on Patrick Ford card

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

According the President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, St Lucia will be sending Arthur Langalier to fight Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam at the second annual Patrick Ford memorial tournament on February 17 at the National Gymnasium.

Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam (left) trades shots with St Lucian Arthur Langlier in CBC Final last year.

The two Boxers fought in the final of the Caribbean Boxing Championships (CBC) last year in Guyana and St Lucian would have given Amsterdam his toughest time in the ring; giving him an 8-count the only 8-count he got throughout the competition.
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has collaborated with Alford McDonald to stage what is anticipated to be an exciting night of fistic fury, the tournament which will kick start GBA’s International Events for 2019, will have 15 bouts.
T&T will be naming their team on Friday but TTBA President Cecil Forde informed he will be sending a team of five boxers.
Suriname will be sending four boxers and they will arrive in Guyana on the Feb 15, they coming overland.
Forde, who died at age 55 in Brooklyn, New York in 2011, fought Salvador Sanchez for the WBC featherweight championship of the world in 1980 and was the first Guyanese to fight for a world title before he fought his last professional bout in 1987.
Last year’s tournament included three Countries; Guyana, Suriname and St Lucia with the host Nation emerging as Champion.
According to Ninvalle this year’s Tournament will see pugilist from Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, St Lucia and Suriname matching gloves as they vie for Championship honours.
“We expect to have all the pivotal divisions at this time; Middleweight, Bantamweight, lightweight, Welterweight, Junior Welterweight and light Heavyweight and GBA is hoping next year’s tournament to be a bigger Championship,” Ninvalle noted. (Sean Devers)

