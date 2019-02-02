Several GRA officials in line for overseas training to fight under invoicing

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Several officials attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be off to India quite soon for training in detecting the under invoicing and over invoicing tricks used by companies.
This was revealed by GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia.
He said that the officials will learn how to access the valuation database of various countries among other things.
