Regal Stationery softball continues tomorrow

Matches in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Regal Stationery and Computer Centre tournament is set to continue tomorrow.

At Malteenoes, SC Grill Allstars will play Good Hope Hustlers at 09:30hrs on pitch two in the Open category. In the Over-40 division, HS Masters will face Success Masters at 09:30hrs and Fisherman Masters will take on Wellman Masters at 13:30hrs on pitch one.