QC, Bishops swept for explosives, weapons after threats

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
An online threat believed to be made by the same person or persons involved in similar threats against School of the Nations, has been made against the Bishops High School and Queen’s College.
These threats were made from the same social media account used to issue the threats against School of the Nations.
Parents of both high schools were summoned to an emergency meeting yesterday and were told that the schools were on high alert as a result of online threats.
At both schools, no one was allowed to enter until the police carried their investigation.
Both schools were swept by the police and they were found to be free of explosives and or any weapons.
This was confirmed with Senior Public Relations Officer within the Ministry of Education, Mr. Brushell Blackman.
