Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

QC, Bishops swept for explosives, weapons after threats

Feb 02, 2019 News 0

An online threat believed to be made by the same person or persons involved in similar threats against School of the Nations, has been made against the Bishops High School and Queen’s College.

Queen’s College was one of the schools that police searched.

These threats were made from the same social media account used to issue the threats against School of the Nations.
Parents of both high schools were summoned to an emergency meeting yesterday and were told that the schools were on high alert as a result of online threats.
At both schools, no one was allowed to enter until the police carried their investigation.

A screenshot of a threat against QC and Bishops

Picture of Bishops High School

Both schools were swept by the police and they were found to be free of explosives and or any weapons.
This was confirmed with Senior Public Relations Officer within the Ministry of Education, Mr. Brushell Blackman.

More in this category

Sports

Trophy Stall Port Mourant/UCCA U-19 50-overs final on at No.72 Cut & Load ground No.73 battle Scottsburg in expected exciting clash today

Trophy Stall Port Mourant/UCCA U-19 50-overs final on at No.72 Cut...

Feb 02, 2019

  No. 73 Young Warriors and Scottsburg United have reached the final of the Trophy Stall Port Mourant, Berbice sponsored Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Under-19 50 overs round robin...
Read More
St Lucian to fight Amsterdam on Patrick Ford card

St Lucian to fight Amsterdam on Patrick Ford card

Feb 02, 2019

Regal Stationery softball continues tomorrow

Regal Stationery softball continues tomorrow

Feb 02, 2019

NSC presents trophies for today’s Rugby tourney

NSC presents trophies for today’s Rugby tourney

Feb 02, 2019

GMRSC’s endurance round 1 Over 40 entrants confirmed for tomorrow’s meet

GMRSC’s endurance round 1 Over 40 entrants...

Feb 02, 2019

Georgetown Turf Club to host pre-mashramani Gymkhana race meet Club seeking assistance to develop race track

Georgetown Turf Club to host pre-mashramani...

Feb 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Do the right thing

      Popular television personality, Oprah Winfrey, once said that you know that you are doing the right thing when it... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]