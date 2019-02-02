NSC presents trophies for today’s Rugby tourney

The National Sports Commission (NSC), and by extension the Director of Sports, Christopher Jones on Thursday January 31, 2019, handed over a number of trophies and plaque to Mr. Troy Yhip (Events

Coordinator) of the Guyana Rugby Football Union. This is in support of the Goodwill Rugby Competition which will see Guyana and French Guiana competing for top spot. Categories include U17, U19, Male, Female and Seniors Championship slated for today February 02. The event will be held at the Police Sports Club Ground at Eve Leary with action starting at 2pm.

The NSC wishes the team best of luck and urges the public to come out and support our athletes as they represent Guyana to their best ability.