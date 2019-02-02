GMRSC’s endurance round 1 Over 40 entrants confirmed for tomorrow’s meet

All systems are a go for tomorrow’s first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) endurance series which will be competed at the South Dakota Circuit’s outer track from 09:00hrs,

according to Vice-president of the club, Hansraj Singh.

Over 40 entrants will take to the track to see who can complete the most laps during the grueling three-hour long race. Among the drivers confirming their participation includes former Champion Motilall Deodass, track record holder Rameez Mohamed and Shan Seejatan.

Shan Seejatan, who finished first in the unlimited class and third overall in last month’s final round of the 2018 Endurance series, is looking to continue his good form, while noting that his Special Auto sponsored Toyota Levin car is a work in progress. His mechanic Anil ‘Nala’ Persaud has been working tirelessly to bring the machine up to speed despite already having a best time of 1 minute 18 seconds.

Mohamed will be behind the wheel of the Trans Pacific Motor Spares Toyota Alteeza that he pushed to break a 47-year-old record last December after clocking 1 minute 17 seconds.

Deodass will be in his Motor Trend Auto Sales powered Toyota Starlet.

During the interview with Kaieteur Sport, Singh noted that it will be free of cost for racing fans to enter the venue.

The defending champions are Team Ramchand Wreckers and their champion driver Adrian Fernandes will be in his Gillette sponsored Toyota Levin.