Georgetown Turf Club to host pre-mashramani Gymkhana race meet Club seeking assistance to develop race track

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Georgetown Turf Club will be reopening its doors for horseracing fans on Sunday February 17th at the Mocha Arcadia race track for the pre-Mashramani Gymkhana horse racing meet.
The President of the turf club, Michael Sims, recently returned to Guyana to do some renovations at the venue and he has already met with various stakeholders to further plans for the development of the club.
In a press release, Sims noted that he will be grateful to have some assistance from the Government of Guyana (GoG) so that he can extend the race track to the distance of one mile and clearing of the eastern and western canal to ensure the track stays dry. Other plans for the turf club include the construction of a Grand stand, clearing of a cricket pitch and football ground.
Sims also said that the venue is ideal for those people living at the new Herstelling housing scheme next door to the turf club to come over and participate and or watch sports.
