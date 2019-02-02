Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

$$Billions tied up in court action-GRA Boss

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has billions of dollars tied up in court cases for over a decade. It is now appealing to the Judiciary to have these matters heard as soon as possible.

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

Speaking on this matter yesterday was GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia. The tax chief told the media that the revenue authority wrote the Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards on the matter.
Statia noted that the cases stuck in the backlog amount to just over $14B. For the time being, he said that GRA has won about $5B from a few tax cases. It is in the process of collecting these moneys.

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

