$$Billions tied up in court action-GRA Boss

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has billions of dollars tied up in court cases for over a decade. It is now appealing to the Judiciary to have these matters heard as soon as possible.
Speaking on this matter yesterday was GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia. The tax chief told the media that the revenue authority wrote the Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards on the matter.
Statia noted that the cases stuck in the backlog amount to just over $14B. For the time being, he said that GRA has won about $5B from a few tax cases. It is in the process of collecting these moneys.
Feb 02, 2019No. 73 Young Warriors and Scottsburg United have reached the final of the Trophy Stall Port Mourant, Berbice sponsored Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Under-19 50 overs round robin...
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
James Watson long ago discovered the structure of the DNA. It was a phenomenal scientific discovery regarded as one of the... more
Popular television personality, Oprah Winfrey, once said that you know that you are doing the right thing when it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]