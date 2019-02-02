BHFC kicks of youth football tourney today

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

The stage is set for the Brave Heart Football Club (BHFC) Hemp Mash 2019 five-a-side two-day small goal football tournament which kicks off today and tomorrow at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School ground, Mandela Avenue, commencing 14:00hrs.
Teams have been drawn from East, West, North and South Ruimveldt and they will participate in the under-11, 13 and 15 categories.
The tournament will be contested in the round-robin/knockout format with the finals slated for tomorrow. Each match will last a total of 30 minutes.
According to a press release from the BHFC, the aim of the tournament is to encourage and promote the development of youth football within the Ruimveldt community and to provide opportunities for both genders to participate.
Trophies, medals and other prizes will be at stake in the competition and contributions have already been received from the Guyana Hemp Industries and AH&L Kissoon for the tournament.
CEO of Bedessee Imports and Guyana Hemp Industries, Verman Bedessee recently donated a quantity of football bibs and balls to the BHFC and Eastveldt Football Club who are both located in the East Ruimveldt community.

