Beware of people who smell like goat

People should always mek sure dem hear whatever odda people talking before dem push in dem mouth. At de same time people who like boast must be careful wha dem boasting about.

Dem boys been in a rum shop in West Ruimveldt when Ivelaw, who runs UG walk in. De rum shop was full and Ivelaw start talk about jumbie.

He ask, “How many al-you here believe in ghosts?”

About fifteen of dem put up dem hand. Ivelaw, “How many of you ever talk to a ghost?”

Three people put up dem hand.

“How many of you ever had sex wid a ghost?” One man, Clement, put up he hand from de back of de room.

Right away Ivelaw ask Clement to come to de front of de room. He tell Clement that he been carrying on this conversation fuh 25 years. “You is de first person who honestly claim that he had sex wid a ghost.”

Clement seh, “Sorry, I couldn’t hear you at de back. I thought you seh goat.”

Dem boys know nuff odda people who do wha Clement do. Most of dem is politicians. That is why people don’t trust politicians.

In de first place none of dem woulda put up dem hand if dem been in that same rum shop wid Clement and Ivelaw.

Remember just recently, a group of dem was going on a fan out in de Rupununi. Dem rent a plane at Ogle.

A man wukking in he cassava farm in Hog Island see when de plane crash near he farm. When de police arrive from Parika dem ask de farmer wha happen.

De farmer tell de police how dem crash near he farm and he bury all of dem. That is when one of de policemen ask him if he was sure that all dem was dead.

De farmer seh how some of dem was screaming, “We are still alive.” But he couldn’t believe dem.

“You know, Officer how these politicians can lie.”

Talk half and when somebody smell like goat you know wha happen.