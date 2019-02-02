Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

BCB announces 14 Player squad for Senior Female Inter-county Championship

Despite the absence of West Indies Player Shemaine Campbelle, who is away representing the West Indies in Pakistan, the Berbice Cricket Board has announced a strong fourteen member squad for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board Senior Female Inter-county Tournament. The Team would be led by West Indies left arm pacer Tremayne Smartt, while another West Indies Player Erva Giddings would serve as the vice captain. Level III Coach Winston Smith and Slyvia Autar would serve as Coach and Manager respectively.
West Indies selectee Sheneeta Grimmond would lead the batting line up in the absence of Shemaine Campbelle and Shabiki Gajnabi who would be leading the Guyana Under-19 Select Team in the same Tournament. Grimmond would receive support from National Players Melanie Henry, Sherica Campbelle, Marian Samaroo, Smartt, Giddings and Dian Prahalad. The strong bowling attack would be spear headed by the West Indies quartet of Smartt, Giddings, Subrina Munroe, Grimmond with support from off spinner Plaffiana Millington, medium pacer Sherica Campbelle and left arm spinner Dian Prahalad.
The full team:
1. Tremayne Smartt 6. Marian Samaroo 11. Russhanna Lynch
2. Erva Giddings 7. Plaffiana Millington 12. Sherica Campbelle
3. Melanie Henry 8. Kimmone Thomas 13. Aleema Arokium
4. Sheneeta Grimmond 9. Subrina Munroe 14. Ashmini Munisar
5. Abigail Kishun 10. Dian Prahalad
BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the Berbice Team have been in training for over a month under the supervision of Coach Winston Smith and was fully prepared to defend their title. He however expressed disappointment that West Indies selectee Shabiki Gajnabi would not be able to represent the county due to her playing for the select Guyana Under-19 Team in the Tournament.

