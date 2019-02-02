American Chamber urges elections within 90 days

Latest update February 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) has urged that general elections be held within 90 days.
According to the Chamber, it has acknowledged the ruling by the Chief Justice of Guyana, Roxane George, on the validity of the no confidence vote held in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.
“As noted by both the Government of Guyana and the Opposition it is expected that National Elections will be held within the stipulated 90 days’ time frame. AMCHAM Guyana would like to commend both parties on their unwavering insistence to adhere to the rule of law and the constitution of Guyana.”
AMCHAM said that this time of political uncertainty has certainly impacted private sector operations and has been a cause of concern for potential investors.
“It is imperative that peaceful elections are held within the stipulated timeframe, and for all stakeholders to continue to actively work together to build confidence in the business environment. AMCHAM Guyana wishes to encourage all stakeholders to abide and respect the constitutional provisions of Guyana, to avoid the perception of any constitutional crisis and to ensure that the private sector and International investors are afforded a stable and welcoming business climate to contribute to the continued development of Guyana.”
